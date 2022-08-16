3 killed in K'taka road accident

Raichur (Karnataka), Aug 16 Three people were killed on Tuesday in a road accident in Karnataka's Raichur district.

The deceased have been identified as Basavaraj Mosali, Bheemavva Mosali and eight-year-old Naresh, all residents of Kallur village in Siriwara taluk.

According to the police, the victims were travelling on a bike to the village from Kurdi to attend a funeral of a distant relative.

The bike was hit by a truck and due to the impact, all three died on the spot.

The driver of the truck is absconding.

