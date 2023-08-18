3 Kuki members killed in fresh incident of violence in Manipur

In Manipur, armed miscreants have fatally shot three members of the Kuki community Ukhrul district on Friday morning, as confirmed by officials reported Hindustan Times. The incident occurred around 4:30 am at Thouwai Kuki, a village inhabited by Kuki tribals, located approximately 47 km from Ukhrul town according to police. The district's headquarters are dominated by Tangkhuls, a Naga tribe. According to police, a group of armed miscreants approached the village from the eastern hills and opened fire at village guards. As a result, three individuals lost their lives, with no reports of injuries, stated N Vashum, superintendent of police (SP) for Ukhrul. “According to our information, a group of armed miscreants approached the village from the hills located to the east of the village and started firing at village guards." said N Vashum, superintendent of police (SP), Ukhrul.

He added, " Three people from the village have been killed in the incident. There are no reports of any injuries." Tensions ignited in Manipur on May 3 when Kuki groups protested against proposed modifications to the state's reservation matrix, which aimed to grant scheduled tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. The clashes have resulted in the loss of more than 160 lives and the displacement of around 50,000 individuals. Meiteis constitute nearly 53 percent of the state's population, while Kukis make up around 16 percent.The violence escalated rapidly, resulting in the displacement of thousands who sought refuge from burning homes and neighbourhoods in jungles, often across state borders reported Hindustan Times.