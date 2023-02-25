3 labourers, child crushed under truck in Delhi

Three labourers and a child died after they came under a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) truck on Rohtak road, near Delhi's Anand Parbat area, in the early morning on Saturday, informed the police.

"At around 1:27 am a PCR call was received at Police Station Anand Parbat and the caller informed that a truck has overturned. The caller further informed that four to five are stuck in an injured state inside the truck," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Central) Sanjay Sain said.

"On reaching the spot at main Rohtak road, one MCD truck which had turned turtle was found. With the help of a crane, the truck was lifted and labourers who were stuck beneath it were pulled out," the DCP added.

Three people died on on the spot and one person succumbed to the injuries at the hospital.

According to police, the deceased have been identified as Ramesh (30), Ramesh's wife Sonam (25), Killu (40 ) and Killu's son Anuj (4).

The deceased are migrant labourers from Tikam Garh, Madhya Pradesh.

All four bodies were shifted to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital (RML) mortuary, the police added.

It was revealed by the eyewitnesses that the speeding truck lost its balance on the curve to the main road where the labourers were paving cemented bricks.

According to police, the truck driver is yet to be traced as he was not found on the spot.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor