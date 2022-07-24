3 sharp shooters from Bihar held in Lucknow

Lucknow, July 24 Three sharp shooters from Bihar were injured in an encounter with the police in Lucknow on Sunday.

The sharp shooters belong to the Raees Khan gang of Bihar, according to police officials. They are wanted in the murder of Virendra Thakur.

DCP east Prachi Singh said that the police had received a tip off about the presence of criminals in the area.

"The police force from Ashiana and Cantt area reached the area and tried to intercept the three who were on a bike. They opened fire on the police and were injured when we retaliated," she told reporters.

The police have recovered weapons including a country made gun and bike or the possession of the criminals.

The injured criminals have been admitted to a hospital for treatment. All three have received bullet injuries in their legs.

