3 students injured as school ceiling falls in Andhra

Three students were injured on Tuesday after a portion of their school ceiling fell on them in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district. The students of the Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal were admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. As per reports, the school was renovated recently.

Visakhapatnam | Three students were injured after the ceiling plaster fell on students in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal yesterday. The injured students were admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital. pic.twitter.com/YZCFqoDYq5 — ANI (@ANI) February 8, 2023

"Three students were injured after the ceiling plaster fell on students in the classroom of Archakunipalem Primary School in Padmanabham Mandal yesterday. The injured students were admitted to Vizianagaram Government Hospital," ANI tweeted.