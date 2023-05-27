3 visually impaired brothers killed in J&K house collapse

By IANS | Published: May 27, 2023 02:45 PM2023-05-27T14:45:02+5:302023-05-27T15:00:08+5:30

3 visually impaired brothers killed in J&K house collapse

Jammu, May 27 Three visually impaired brothers were killed on Saturday when a house collapsed in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district.

Officials said the tragic incident took place in the morning in Pullar village of Nagseni tehsil.

They added that the victims' mother and sister were rescued.

