3.4-magnitude earthquake hits Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir

Kishtwar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 : An earthquake of 3.4 magnitude hit Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Center for Seismology, the earthquake occurred at 4.03 pm.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.4, Occurred on 14-06-2023, 16:00:03 IST, Lat: 33.17 & Long: 75.86, Depth: 5 Km, Location: Kishtwar, Jammu and Kashmir, India," National Center for Seismology said in a tweet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor