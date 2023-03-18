3.6-magnitude earthquake strikes Assam's Jorhat

Jorhat (Assam) [India], March 18 : An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam in the early hours of Saturday, according to the National Center for Seismology.

The earthquake occurred today around 9 am (IST), Depth: 50 km, Location: 23 km South of Jorhat, Assam.

Further details are awaited.

