3.7 crore people came out of poverty in Bihar due to Nitish’s policies: Choudhary

Patna, Jan 16 After a NITI Aayog report revealed on Monday that 3.70 crore people of Bihar had come out of poverty, the state’s Finance Minister, Vijay Kumar Choudhary, said on Tuesday that such an achievement was possible due to the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The NITI Aayog said in a report on Monday that as many as 24.82 crore people moved out of multidimensional poverty in India in nine years, with Bihar, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh registering the largest decline.

The NITI Aayog report said that at the state level, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 5.94 crore people escaping poverty followed by Bihar at 3.77 crore and Madhya Pradesh at 2.30 crore.

“The way Nitish Kumar brought public-oriented policies in Bihar since 2005, our state has come top in the field of poverty elimination. Justice along with development is the basic mantra of the Nitish Kumar Government and the NITI Aayog’s report is proof of it.

“The performance of Bihar in the field of poverty eradication and minimisation has improved and not only national but international agencies are also taking notice of it,” he said.

The NITI Aayog has given an extensive report where it has said that 44.52 per cent people of Bihar came out of poverty from 2005-06 to 2019-20.

Bihar’s overall poverty was 19.5 per cent in 2013-14 and it has reduced to 11.28 per cent in 2022-23. The NITI Aayog’s report is based on 12 parameters like nourishment, child and teenage death rates, motherhood, health, school education, attendance in schools, fuel for cooking, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, house, wealth and bank account.

