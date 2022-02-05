3D projection on life journey, teaching of Sri Ramanujacharya showcased after Statue of Equality inauguration

A 3D projection on the life journey and teaching of Ramanujacharya was showcased after the inauguration of the 216-feet tall 'Statue of Equality' commemorating the 11th-century Bhakti Saint Sri Ramanujacharya in Hyderabad's Shamshabad on Saturday.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Statue of Equality'.

After the inauguration, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the statue is a symbol of the saint's knowledge, detachment and ideals which will inspire the youth.

The inauguration of the Statue of Equality is a part of the 12-day Sri Ramanuja Sahasrabdi Samaroham, the ongoing 1000th birth anniversary celebrations of Sri Ramanujacharya, the official statement said.

( With inputs from ANI )

