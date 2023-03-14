4 illegal colonies demolished in Gurugram

Gurugram, March 14 A team of the District Town and Country Planning (DTCP) department has conducted a demolition drive in Gurugram's Bhondsi and Ghamroj villages where four illegal colonies were being developed across an area of around 17 acres, an official said on Tuesday.

Manish Yadav, District Town Planner (enforcement), along with his team carried out a demolition drive in these two villages on Monday.

DTCP officials claimed that these colonies were being developed illegally without any prior permission from the concerned department.

During the drive, around 300 metres of the road network and 200 metres of boundary wall were demolished in Ghamroj village.

"The enforcement team also demolished 35 plinths, 15 boundary walls and one upcoming structure in Bhondsi village. Two more colonies in the same area were also razed," the officials said.

Hundreds of policemen were present at the spot to deal with any untoward incident.

