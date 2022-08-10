4 killed as car overturns after tyre-burst in Telangana

Hyderabad, Aug 10 Four persons were killed and three others injured in a road accident in Telangana's Nizamabad district on Wednesday.

The accident occurred when a car overturned after one of its tyres burst near Kothapalli at Mupkal

The deceased include two children. The injured were admitted to Armoor hospital. Two children were among those injured.

The deceased and injured are said to be members of a family.

They were on their way to Nirmal from Hyderabad.

According to police, the driver lost control of the vehicle after tyre-burst and it overturned and fell on the other side of the road after hitting road divider.

Police registered a case and took up further investigation.

