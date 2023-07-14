4 passengers injured in water tank collapse at Warangal railway station

Hyderabad, July 14 Four passengers were injured on Friday when a water tank collapsed at the Warangal railway station in Telangana.

The passengers waiting for their train at platform number one sustained injuries when the overhead water tank collapsed and fell on Cover Over Platform (COP).

The GI sheets caved in and along with water fell on the passengers.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. when 64,000 litres of capacity water gave away.

The passengers swept on to the tracks and sustained injuries.

Officials said the injured were shifted to MGM Hospital. Two of them were sent home after first aid. They were being paid a compensation of Rs.25,000 each.

Two other passengers, both senior citizens, were undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Railways officials that they are being provided with necessary medical treatment, with railways bearing complete expenditure. In addition, a compensation of Rs 1 lakh is also being given to them.

Eye witnesses said since there was no train at the platform, this averted a major tragedy.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor