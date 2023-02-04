4 women die in TN stampede during free distribution of sarees

Chennai, Feb 4 Four women died in a stampede at Vaniyambadi in Tamil Nadu where a private organisation was distributing free sarees as part of the Thaipooyam festival celebrations.

Police said that around 1,000 women reached the place where the saris were being distributed. An stampede ensued leading to many women getting injured. Several women were admitted to a hospital in Vaniyambadi Taluk and four of them, who were serious, died in the hospital.

Many of the injured are serious. Police have commenced an investigation. Further details are awaited.

