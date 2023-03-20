4-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly, one arrested

Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 : A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh Bareilly, said police on Sunday.

The matter came to the fore after the victim's mother filed a complaint to Bareilly Police. The medical test of the victim was also done. Police arrested the accused.

"Victim's mother has filed a complaint. The medical test of the girl was done and the accused also has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Bareilly Rajkumar Agarwal.

The investigation is underway.

