4-year-old girl raped in UP's Bareilly, one arrested
By ANI | Published: March 20, 2023 04:05 AM2023-03-20T04:05:51+5:302023-03-20T04:10:03+5:30
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 : A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh Bareilly, said police ...
Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 20 : A four-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh Bareilly, said police on Sunday.
The matter came to the fore after the victim's mother filed a complaint to Bareilly Police. The medical test of the victim was also done. Police arrested the accused.
"Victim's mother has filed a complaint. The medical test of the girl was done and the accused also has been arrested," said Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural, Bareilly Rajkumar Agarwal.
The investigation is underway.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app