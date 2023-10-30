40 buses gutted as massive fire breaks out at Bengaluru depot

A massive fire broke out at a private bus depot in Bengaluru’s Veerabhadranagar on Monday. A huge fire erupted and a few private buses have been reportedly gutted. According to reports, around 40 buses were gutted in the fire. According to initial reports, none was hurt in the blaze so far.

ಭಾರಿ ಅಗ್ನಿ ಅವಘಡ : ಬೆಂಗಳೂರಿನ ವೀರಭದ್ರ ನಗರದಲ್ಲಿ 5-10ಕ್ಕೂ ಹೆಚ್ಚು ಬಸ್ಗಳು ಭಸ್ಮ



A fire broke out at a bus depot near Veerbhadra Nagar in #Bengaluru. More than 5-10 buses have been gutted pic.twitter.com/RrJhJ6mB1N — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) October 30, 2023

No casualties have been reported yet. Two fire tenders have reached the spot and a fire fighting operation is underway. A video of the incident was posted by news agency ANI, in which a cloud of black smoke can be seen rising from the depot. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained.

