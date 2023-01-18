400 live cartridges seized in Bihar's Bhagalpur

Patna, Jan 18 The Special Task Force (STF) of Patna police on Wednesday arrested three arms suppliers from Naugachia block in Bhagalpur district for smuggling a huge cache of arms and ammunition and recovered 400 live cartridges from their possession.

One of the accused Nitish Kumar alias Satyam is a native of Samastipur while two others Abhigyan Kumar alias Golu, and Gaurav Kumar Singh alias Chotu belong to Begusarai district.

The accused were travelling on two bikes. They were intercepted at Naugachia block during the search operation. The accused were carrying a bag. When it was searched, the cops found 400 live cartridges of 1.765 mm and Rs 35,000 cash.

"The accused were arrested and an FIR under relevant sections of IPC registered in Naugachia. Further investigation is on," said an officer of STF requested anonymity.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor