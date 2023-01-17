41 pc rape cases in Rajasthan false; Madhya Pradesh has most cases: Raj DGP

In a shocking revelation, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) Umesh Mishra on Monday said that 41 per cent of rape cases registered in the state are false.

"It is noteworthy that out of the total cases of rape registered in our state, 41 per cent are found to be false, while at the national level, the percentage of false cases is only 8," Rajasthan DGP Mishra said while speaking to reporters during a press conference at the Rajasthan Police headquarters.

Mishra also said that it is a misconception that Rajasthan ranks first in India in cases of rape, whereas the truth is that Madhya Pradesh ranks first and Rajasthan ranks second.

He claimed that the reason behind this misconception is that the Rajasthan police register each and every such case. The reason for the low number of rape cases in Madhya Pradesh is the failure to register FIRs and not relatively less amount of crime.

He mentioned that other states do not register cases in serious cases like rape and they start investigating them as complaints, instead. "Many times the criminals get the benefit of this and there is a danger of destruction of many important pieces of evidence," he added.

He further stated that there are clear instructions to the police in Rajasthan that there should be no delay in registering a rape case. If there is a false case, FIR will be registered and legal action will be taken against those who have registered the false cases.

"In the year 2022, there has been a total increase of 68 per cent in the proceedings against those who got false cases filed as compared to the previous year."

He also said, "The national average of pending rape cases is 30 per cent, while in Rajasthan it is only 12 per cent, while the national average in getting punishment is 28 per cent. While in Rajasthan, the rate of getting punishment in such cases is 47.9," he added.

Mishra said that the year 2022 was good for the Rajasthan Police in many ways.

"There has been success in solving the cases of atrocities against women. In 2018, it used to take 211 days to dispose of these cases whereas now it is being disposed of in 69 days," he said.

DGP Mishra said that the police are taking prompt action in the case of the POCSO Act also as a result, in the last 4 years, the death sentence was given in 12 such cases and 466 have been sentenced to life imprisonment or 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

DGP Mishra gave the account of the works of Rajasthan Police in 2022 by holding a press conference on Monday.

Speaking on other issues, he said that digitisation is being done for paperless work. Also, weekly off for policemen has also started.

DGP Mishra said that in the paper leak case, the police have launched an all-round attack on the accused. On the suggestion of the police, the government has assured to make an effective law to curb the mafias.

Regarding the gang war in the state, he said that the Rajasthan Police has controlled the organized gangs to a considerable extent, although it still remains a challenge. Gangsters belonging to Haryana and Punjab come from the border districts. "This is a challenge but with the cooperation of the police of those states, we are tracking them down," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

