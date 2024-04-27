47-yr-old man commits suicide in Jammu over 'police harassment'

Jammu, April 27 A man on Saturday committed suicide in Jammu after alleging 'police harassment' through his suicide note and a video clip, officials said.

Forty-seven-year old Rajesh Kumar was found hanging from a ceiling fan inside his residence in the Janipur locality of Jammu.

The family of the deceased on Saturday took out a protest outside the police station in Janipur.

The victim's family said the deceased had left behind a suicide note, saying that he was taking the extreme step to end his life due to police harassment.

Later, a video clip went viral in which the deceased was shown alleging that he was ending his life due to police harassment even after he was acquitted by the court in a case which he alleged had been falsely made against him.

The police said the concerned Station House Officer has been removed from his posting and suspended till an enquiry ordered against him was completed.

The police added that the deceased had been a history-sheeter who was called to the police station as per the laid down procedure for such criminals.

The police also added the death had taken place under suspicious circumstances and this is also being investigated.

The body has been sent for completion of medico-legal formalities, the police said.

