5 injured in Manipur IED blast

Imphal, April 4 At least five people were injured, two of them seriously, when a powerful Improvised Explosive Device (IED) went off in Manipur's Ukhrul district, police said on Tuesday.

A police official in Imphal said that the blast, triggered by unidentified miscreants, took place between Phungreitang and Viewland area on Monday night injuring five non-Manipuris four small traders and a cart puller.

Three injured persons have been admitted to Ukhrul district hospital for medical treatment, while two critically injured persons Sanjay Prasad and Mangal Mahaton hailing from Bihar were shifted to a hospital in Imphal.

Police are yet to confirm the motive behind the IED blast which also damaged a portion on the road.

Police personnel and Assam Rifles troopers immediately rushed to the spot, around 80 km north of Imphal, and launched a search operation to nab the perpetrators.

However, there has been no arrests so far, nor has any outfit claimed responsibility for the blast.



sc/ksk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor