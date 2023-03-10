5 Jharkhand policemen suspended for drinking, dancing inside police station

Jharkhand Police suspended five policemen for consuming alcohol and dancing inside the police station campus on teh occasion of Holi in the Godda district of Jharkhand after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"On 09.03.2023, a video of the Mahagama police station under Godda district went viral, in relation to the said viral video, an inquiry was conducted with the Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Mahagama. In the course of the investigation, the following officials were found guilty, agreeing with which the undersigned was suspended and returned to the police station," a press note issued by the office of the Superintendent of Police, Godda said.

Superintendent of Police Nathu Singh Meena has suspended five policemen with immediate effect. The suspended policemen include two ASIs and three constables. They are Assistant Sub Inspector Bipin Bihari Rai, Assistant Sub Inspector Radha Krishna Singh, Constable Satyendra Narayan Singh, Constable Krishna Kumar Singh and Constable Pyare Mohan Singh.

Action was taken against these policemen after a video went viral on social media. Visuals from the purported video showed policemen dancing while drinking alcohol inside the police station campus.

Chief minister of Jharkhand Babu Lal Marandi took to Twitter to expressed his disappointment.

"This vulgar and careless sloppy presentation of some policemen in the police station campus. This is the sinister face of the devourers as protectors. Jharkhand has really been put on a powder keg by Hemant, the accidental prince of Soren Sultanate. Tribal society and country will remember him like Jaichand. Wake up youth of Jharkhand," Marandi tweeted.

Departmental action has been initiated against all five policemen in this matter.

