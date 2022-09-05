5 killed, one missing in two road accidents in J&K's Doda
By IANS | Published: September 5, 2022 10:06 AM 2022-09-05T10:06:04+5:30 2022-09-05T10:20:07+5:30
Jammu, Sep 5 Five persons were killed on Monday and one went missing in two road accidents in ...
Jammu, Sep 5 Five persons were killed on Monday and one went missing in two road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district.
Police sources said that a private car went out of the driver's control and fell into a gorge near Pul Doda.
"Four persons, including a couple and a mother and her son were killed and one person was injured in this accident. The injured were shifted to hospital.
"In another accident, a private car on the way from Pul Doda to Bhaderwah town dropped into a gorge at Mughal market Parnoo.
"One person died on the spot in this accident and another person was injured. The driver of the car is still missing," sources said.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app