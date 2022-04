5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

As many as five workers died and three others were injured at a fish processing unit in Mangaluru on Sunday while cleaning a huge tank.

Speaking totoday, Mangaluru police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, "Five workers died and three others were injured at a fish factory in Mangaluru. The incident took place on Sunday, April 17. The Police has taken four people into custody in connection with the death of workers."

"The workers had gone down into the huge tank that is used for cleaning fish that arrive from various places. They died while cleaning the tank," Kumar added.

He further said that the exact cause of death is not known.

Further probe into the matter is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

