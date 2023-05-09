55-year-old man shot dead in north Delhi

New Delhi, May 9 A 55-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified men in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Virender Singh Rawat, a resident of Burari.

According to the police, on Monday, information was received from Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital regarding a man being admitted there in an injured state by his brother-in-law Manoj Rawat and later being declared dead.

"During inquiry, Manoj Rawat told police that around 7.20 p.m., he, along with his friend Abhishek, was returning after completing their duty. When they reached near Victoria Public School at Rajpur Road, he saw a crowd and one person was kept in a cycle rickshaw in an injured state, which he saw was Virender," Deputy Commissioner of Police, North, Sagar Singh Kalsi said.

"The body has been shifted to Subzi Mandi mortuary for the post-mortem. The crime team and forensic team inspected the crime scene," he said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor