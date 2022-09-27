57 held for PFI links in UP's 26 districts
By IANS | Published: September 27, 2022 02:33 PM2022-09-27T14:33:04+5:302022-09-27T14:50:07+5:30
Lucknow, Sep 27 Nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in ...
Lucknow, Sep 27 Nearly 57 people, linked to the Popular Front of India (PFI), have been arrested in raids conducted by the police, Special Task force and Anti-Terrorist Squad.
The raids were held in various locations in 26 districts across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday.
Additional Director General (law and order) Prashant Kumar said in a brief statement that the documents and other items seized during the raids were being scrutinized.
He said that legal action will be taken as investigations progress.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app