6 arrested for assaulting woman in Rajasthan's Dholpur, Police rule out gangrape

Six men have been arrested for assault in a case in Rajasthan's Dholpur where a 26-year-old alleged that she was gang-raped at gunpoint.

Police claimed that the victim was physically thrashed and not gang-raped.

"On March 15, a victim filed FIR regarding sexual assault. After perusal, it was found the matter was of an internal brawl between some people including physical and verbal assault but not of gangrape," Vijay Kumar, Circle Officer in Dholpur's Sapyu village told reporters here.

Earlier, an FIR was registered against unidentified people for allegedly gang-raping the woman at gunpoint in front of her children and husband in the Dholpur district.

But on Monday, Shivraj Meena, the Superintendent of Police, said there was no incident of gang rape, but it was a case of assault.

"Every aspect of the case was thoroughly investigated by recording the statements of 164 persons. Investigation revealed that there was no incident of gang rape with the victim," the SP said.

He also said the investigations revealed that six people in the village had beaten up the woman after which the woman filed a case of gang rape against them.

Following an investigation over three days, the National Commission for Women had sent a three-member team to Dholpur to inquire about the investigation into the matter.

( With inputs from ANI )

