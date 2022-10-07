6 held as NCB recovers drugs worth Rs 120 cr in Mumbai, Gujarat

In a major drug haul, the Narcotics Control Bureau recovered MD drugs worth Rs 120 crore, said officials on Friday. The drugs were seized at two places in Gujarat and Mumbai.

A total of 50 kilograms of drugs were recovered from Mumbai.

"Acting on an input, NCB recovered approx 50 kg of MD drugs concealed in a godown in Mumbai. Two people including the kingpin of the cartel arrested. Both the arrested accused are from Mumbai," said Deputy Director General, NCB, SK Singh.

In Gujarat, a total of 10.350 kg were seized while four persons were arrested.

"Initially, info regarding the sale of MD drugs in Gujarat was shared by the Naval Intelligence Unit of Jamnagar, Gujarat. This input was jointly developed by NCB and Naval Intelligence Unit and seized around 10.350 kg of MD drugs and 4 persons were arrested," he added.

Singh further highlighted the involvement of a former pilot in the matter and said, "One of those arrested in Jamnagar has been identified as Sohail Ghaffar, who was a pilot with Air India from 2016-18. A preliminary probe revealed that both seizures have common linkages. The value of total seized (60 Kg) MD drug is approximately Rs 120 crore."

Earlier in September, the NCB seized a total of 200 kg of ganja worth Rs 4 crore in Mumbai.

On August 27, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) carried out raids in the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai and arrested a 24-year-old youth.

According to NCB, the arrested person, Subham Bhagat, is a gym trainer and used to smuggle drugs.

The NCB had received secret information and on the basis of that, raids were conducted at the house of Subham and recovered different types of drugs.

NCB said it recovered ganja, charas, LSG paper and other drugs from his house.

The NCB registered a case against him and presented him before the court. The court sent him to NCB custody for two days.

NCB officials said that many more people are associated with Subham and more arrests will soon be made.

( With inputs from ANI )

