6 held in Assam for links with Jihadi group

Guwahati, April 16 Six suspected cadres of Bangladesh based Al-Qaeda in Indian Sub continent (AQIS) have been arrested in Barpeta district of Assam, the police said on Saturday.

Barpeta district Superintendent of Police Amitava Sinha said that on the basis of inputs that suggested the six suspected cadres had links with the AQIS, they were arrested from a madrassa at Howly on Friday.

"The information was provided by a jihadi who was arrested on March 4," Sinha told the media.

All the arrested cadres, aged between 28-45 years, are residents of Barpeta district.

One of the six detainees is a member of the Popular Front of India (PFI).

Police have recovered 15 mobile phones, 20 SIM cards and other objects from them.

The police officer said that the six AQIS cadres have links with the five persons earlier arrested on March 4 in the same Barpeta district for their suspected links with a Jihadi group based in the neighbouring country, and this group is believed to be affiliated to the AQIS.

During a preliminary enquiry after the March 4 arrest, it has been found that Saiful Islam a.k.a. Harun Rashid a.k.a. Mohammad Suman, who is a Bangladesh citizen, illegally entered India and was working as a teacher in Dhakaliapara Masjid.

