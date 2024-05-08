6 kg charas seized in J&K's Shopian
Srinagar, May 8 Police recovered 6 kgs of charas (marijuana) and Rs 7 lakh cash during a raid in J&K's Shopian district on Wednesday.
Police said that the house of a drug peddler named Farooq Ahmad Koka in Melhura Wachi village of Shopian was raided and the money and charas-like powder were recovered in the presence of an executive magistrate.
"An FIR has been registered in the police station concerned after the recovery and further investigation started," police said.
J&K Police has been vigorously acting against the spread of drugs in order to save the youth from the damage caused by their use.
