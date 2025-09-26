6 killed in Raipur steel plant roof collapse

Raipur, Sep 26 A tragic industrial accident at the under-construction Godavari Power and Steel Limited Plant in Silatara Chowki (police post), Raipur, claimed the lives of six labourers and left six others severely injured, prompting renewed scrutiny of safety standards in construction zones across Chhattisgarh.

The incident occurred during routine work hours when a section of the plant’s structure collapsed.

Eyewitnesses described a deafening crash followed by chaos as workers rushed to rescue colleagues trapped under the debris.

Emergency services responded swiftly, and senior police officials arrived to coordinate rescue operations and manage the growing crowd of anxious families and onlookers.

Raipur Senior Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh confirmed that six bodies were recovered from the site and six injured labourers were immediately shifted to a private hospital.

Additional Superintendent Lakhan Patle stated that the collapse occurred during repair work on a furnace that had been shut down for five days.

At least 12 people were trapped in the incident, including senior staff members.

Among the deceased is reportedly an assistant general manager, while a general manager is undergoing treatment for injuries.

Hospital sources revealed that ten injured individuals were brought in, four of whom were declared dead on arrival.

The remaining six are receiving treatment, with several admitted to the intensive care unit.

Two of the injured are reported to be in critical condition. The deceased have been identified as Nirmalkar Malik, Narayan, Ghanshyam Manohar Ghormare, Tulsiram Dhutt, Kaligotla Prasanna Kumar, and GL Prasanna Kumar.

Those injured include Mautu Yadav, Diptendra, Jaiprakash Verma, Pawan Kumar, Chandra Prakash, and Chakedhar Rao.

Outside the factory, scenes of grief and desperation witnessed as families of the workers gathered, seeking information about their loved ones.

Police personnel worked to maintain order and provide updates as the situation developed.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep sorrow over the incident and assured that a thorough investigation would be conducted.

The Silatara Chowki police have launched an inquiry into the cause of the collapse. While initial assessments suggest structural instability, authorities have not ruled out negligence.

Officials are collecting evidence and speaking to witnesses to determine accountability. The tragedy has reignited concerns over the safety of labourers in high-risk industrial environments.

Labour unions and civil society organisations have called for a comprehensive probe and adequate compensation for the victims’ families.

A formal statement from the administration is expected soon.

