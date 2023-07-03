60 goats run over by train in Telangana's Vikarabad

Vikarabad (Telangana) [India], July 3 : About sixty goats were killed after they were hit by a train in Telangana's Vikarabad district, the officials said on Monday.

The incident took place while the goats were crossing the railway tracks in the Dornal village located in Vikarabad district's Dharur Mandal, they added.

According to the officials, the goats belong to a shepherd identified as Kishtappa.

"60 goats were hit by a train while they were crossing tracks at Dornal village, Tharoor mandal today. 60 goats died on the spot," said the officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.

