600 students of Adani Vidya Mandir Bhadreshwar pledge to plant over 25,000 saplings

Ahmedabad, March 6 In a unique celebration, students of Adani Vidya Mandir, Bhadreshwar (AVMB), Gujarat, dedicated their 12th annual day ‘Utkarsh’ to United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

As part of this initiative, 600 students of the school have pledged to plant more than 25,000 saplings over three years in the school premises and outside, including mangroves on the coast.

As part of ‘Utkarsh’, the students creatively highlighted the aspects of living in harmony with nature. It was a platform to showcase the essence and importance of all 17 SDGs through working models on environment and water conservation, skits, songs, and poetry.

Exposure to SDGs is part of the school’s focus on integrating sensitive and critical lessons, including moral and value education towards making the students responsible citizens of the country and the world.

The event, carefully curated by the teachers, sensitised the guests on the importance of preserving coastal biodiversity.

Kutch, known for its colourful traditions and celebrations, is a fragile ecosystem buckling under the pressure of climate change.

On the occasion, Dr. Priti Adani, Chairperson of Adani Foundation, sent her best wishes to the students.

She said, “This pledge from our young students is a testament to their sensitivity and commitment towards our planet. I am proud that our schools are instilling these values in our future leaders.”

Chetan Misan, SDM, Mundra, who was the guest of honour at the celebrations, said, “I am spellbound seeing the performances of these children. I congratulate the school on this occasion and hope that it continues to spread the light of knowledge.”

Jugeshinder (‘Robbie’) Singh, CFO of Adani Group, who was the chief guest of the programme, was impressed by the state-of-the-art facilities at the school and the knowledge showcased by the children on topics generally discussed as part of higher education, policy roundtables and corporate chambers.

He said, “I am humbled to be here and interact with these young children, who have shown immense promise. I am sure that each of them will make great progress in their lives, and, in turn, help their families, communities and our great nation."

Leaders from the Kutch region, members of the fisherfolk community, parents, and other distinguished guests attended Utkarsh 2024.

Under the aegis of the Adani Foundation, AVMB has been providing free education since 2012 to children, often first-generation learners, from socio-economically marginalised communities, especially the fisherfolk, in and around Bhadreshwar in the Kutch region of Gujarat.

The school is affiliated to the Gujarat State Education Board (GSEB) and offers free schooling from Class 1 to Class 10 – covering tuition fee, textbooks, uniforms, and nutritious meals.

In 2022, it became the first GSEB-affiliated Gujarati medium school to receive NABET accreditation.

Recently, AVMB was recognised for its exceptional contributions to educating underprivileged children and was conferred with the 'Education Excellence - Empowering India Awards 2024'.

Since 1996, the Adani Foundation, the community engagement arm of the Adani Group, has remained agile and deeply committed to making strategic social investments for sustainable outcomes across India.

It is empowering and enriching the lives of children, women, youth, and marginalised communities in the core areas of education, community health, sustainable livelihood, community development, and climate action.

The strategies of the Foundation are integrated into national priorities and global SDGs.

The Adani Foundation's reach is extensive, currently operating in 5,753 villages across 19 states, positively impacting 7.3 million lives.

