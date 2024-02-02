600-Year-Old Mosque Demolished in Delhi: High Court Asks DDA To Explain Basis For Demolition of Mehrauli Masjid

On January 30, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) conducted an "unannounced" demolition of a mosque in Mehrauli believed to have been constructed over 600 years ago, citing it as part of the agency’s drive against encroachments. The Delhi High Court has asked the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for the basis of demolishing the 600-year-old Akhundji Mosque in Mehrauli.

Justice Sachin Dutta of the Delhi High Court has requested a reply from the DDA within a week, clearly stating whether any prior information was given before carrying out the demolition action. According to Live Law's report, Justice Sachin Dutta of the Delhi High Court has directed the DDA to file its reply within a week, clearly outlining the action taken regarding the property in question and the basis thereof. It should also be clarified whether any prior information was provided before the demolition action.

600-Year-Old Mosque Demolished in Delhi:

Scenes from Mehrauli where Masjid Akhnuji, said to be over 600 year old, was razed down by authorities in New Delhi yesterday. This was done in the wee hours of a cold winter morning amid heavy security. Along with the mosque, a madarsa that taught local children, was also… pic.twitter.com/d96HAWJPEv — Zeyad Masroor Khan (@zeyadkhan) January 31, 2024

The court mentioned that it was considering an urgent petition against the demolition of the mosque along with the Bahrul Uloom Madrasa and various graves. This petition was filed by the Management Committee of Delhi Waqf Board, whose decision has been pending since 2022. The management committee of Delhi Waqf Board asserts that the mosque and madrasa were demolished on January 30. They claim that the mosque's Imam, Zakir Hussain, and his family were left without shelter, and their hut was also demolished.

During the hearing of the case, DDA's counsel stated that the demolition action was taken as per the recommendations of the religious committee on January 4. It was also mentioned that before making the said decision, the Religious Committee had given an opportunity for the CEO to be heard. The counsel representing the Delhi Waqf Board and the Managing Committee of the Board argued that the religious committee has no jurisdiction to order any demolition action. The court stated that this issue will be considered on the next date of hearing, and the matter has been listed for hearing on February 12.