60,000 methamphetamine tablets seized in Tripura, 3 held

By IANS | Published: May 6, 2023 08:30 PM 2023-05-06T20:30:04+5:30 2023-05-06T20:50:44+5:30
Agartala, May 6 The Tripura police on Saturday seized 60,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as 'Yaba' tablets, worth Rs 6 crore and arrested three drug peddlers, officials said.
North Tripura district superintendent of police, Bhanupada Chakraborty, said that acting on a tip-off, the methamphetamine tablets were seized from a vehicle which was entering the state through the Churaibari check-post from Assam.
Three drug peddlers, all residents of Sonamura in Sepahijala district, were arrested in connection with the seizure. The police have registered a case under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act 1985.
