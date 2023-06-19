62 students of Assam Rifles Centre of Excellence, Wellness qualifies NEET

Kohima (Assam) [India], June 19 : A total of 62 students from Assam Rifles Centre of Excellence and Wellness qualified for the highly competitive National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination 2023, Assam Rifles said.

The Assam Rifles Centre of Excellence and Wellness is a joint venture of Assam Rifles, Axis Bank and NIEDO which provides a year-long residential coaching and mentoring facility for selected students from economically weaker and underprivileged sections from the state of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh to prepare them for the prestigious competitive examinations like NEET and JEE.

The project was conceived by the Assam Rifles with an aim to mentor and provide value-based education, including soft skill training, critical life competencies, leadership capabilities, personal conditioning, wellness programs, vocational training, personality development and end-to-end grooming to the selected students.

The first batch of students commenced their journey in the year 2022 in a bid to fulfil their dreams.

The institutions under Assam Rifles aimed at providing holistic education, inspiring students to reach their fullest potential.

The NEET examination demands rigorous preparation, critical thinking, and an in-depth understanding of various subjects.

The institutions consistently nurtured and honed the talents of these students, empowering them with the necessary knowledge, skills, and confidence to excel in this challenging examination. This remarkable accomplishment highlights the comprehensive approach adopted by centres of excellence and wellness, which encompasses a well-structured curriculum, extensive test series, mock exams, and individual mentoring.

The institution's commitment to student success extends beyond academic excellence, focusing on fostering a supportive environment that nurtures personal growth and development.

Assam Rifles extends heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have carved a niche for themselves and expresses gratitude to the faculty and staff for their unwavering dedication.

The Assam Rifles remains steadfast in its commitment to delivering excellence in the field of education in the Northeastern Region and looks forward to continuing its legacy of nurturing the Youth of Nagaland, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

These 62 students and those to follow will create a new legacy of prosperity in the Northeast.

