7 Indians Travel to Russia for New Year Celebration Now Fighting in Ukraine War, Appeal to Govt for Rescue; Watch Video

Seven Indian who went Russia to celebrate New Year, now they are fighting in war against Ukraine. A group is now appealing Indian government to rescue them from the war-torn country.

In a viral video share on the social media website, it can be seen that seven men inside a room wearing Russian military uniform, saying that they are being made to figh war against their will.

New Year's trip turns into a nightmare for seven Indian citizens. Forced into Russian Army service amid Ukraine tensions.



Watch to know what happened

According to multiple news reports, Gangandeep Singh from Punjab is the person speaking in a viral video. In a one-minute and 45-second clip, he explains how they are stuck in Russia. Singh said that they left for Russia on December 27. They had a valid visa to stay in the country for 90 days, but later, they travelled to neighbouring Belarus.

According to the Singh the agent, who took them to Belaru, abondone them upon reaching there. They were then arrested by the country police and handed over to Russian authorities.

"Now, they are forcing us to fight in the war against Ukraine," he says in the video. Recently, the Indian government said that it was aware that around 20 Indians are "stuck" in the Russian Army.

News agency AFP reported that "The soldiers who spoke with AFP said they had been promised non-combatant roles but were trained to use Kalashnikov assault rifles and other weapons before being sent to Ukraine," it said in a report.

According to the NDT report, Singh's family has reached out to the External Affairs Ministry for help.