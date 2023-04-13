7 killed after being run over by truck in Punjab

Punjab [India], April 13 : Seven persons were killed and ten others sustained injuries after being allegedly run over by a truck in the Garhshankar area of the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab on Thursday, police said.

"Seven people died on the spot," Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said.

The incident occurred when they were on their way to Charan Choh Ganga Khuralgarh Sahib Gurudwara in the Garhshankar sub-division, the DSP said.

Bodies of the deceased have been kept in a mortuary, police officials said.

Among the injured, one person identified as Teena has been shifted to the PGI Hospital, Chandigarh, "She is recovering," the official said.

More details are awaited.

Meanwhile, around 27 passengers were injured when a mini-bus they were travelling in overturned in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district, police said on Tuesday.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning in Ramnagar town near Dak Bungalow.

Also four people were killed while one person was injured after a speeding vehicle hit them on the National Highway 59 in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, a police official said on Tuesday.

The mishap took place on the Indore-Ahmedabad National Highway under the

Sardarpur police station limits in the district on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

