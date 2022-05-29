71,000 loudspeakers removed from religious places from UP in a month

At least 1.29 lakh loudspeakers were either pulled down or their decibel level was lowered across the state in the last one month. Of these, 71,114 loudspeakers were removed from various places of worship while the volume of the remaining ones was lowered. The loudspeakers that were removed have been handed over to the schools for educational purposes.

More than 4371 loudspeakers were donated for the morning assembly of the schools, while as many as 940 speakers were handed over for the Public Address System in the area.The state’s home department had on April 23 issued orders to remove loudspeakers from religious places. The CM’s directives were based on an order of the Allahabad High Court and the state authorities were on their toe to follow the same in letter and spirit.The entire process was conducted peacefully and amicably by maintaining dialogues with the spiritual leaders of various communities.During the drive, the spiritual leaders were made aware of the noise pollution through loudspeakers. Giving out a good message to society, the religious leaders extended their cooperation in removing the loudspeakers.

