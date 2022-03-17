7th Pay Commission: Modi Government will not increase dearness allowance

If you are a central employee then this news is for you. The Modi government has given a big shock to the central employees. For the past several days, central government employees have been demanding an increase in dearness allowance. But the central government has given an explanation in the Rajya Sabha. The government has refused to increase Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief. As a result, frustration has spread among central employees.

Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary said that there was no need to increase the DA by more than 3%. Employees have been demanding an increase in DA for the past several days. According to the All India Consumer Price Index (AICPI-IW) released by the Union Ministry of Labor, DA and DR will be increased on the basis of inflation. The government also told Parliament that inflation has been above 5 percent in the last two quarters.

Rajya Sabha MP Naran Bhai J Rathwa on Tuesday asked the Minister of State for Finance why the increase in dearness allowance for central government employees and pensioners has been kept stable at 3% when inflation has risen. However, replying to this, Pankaj Chaudhary said that the government has no plans to increase the DA by more than 3%. He said in the Rajya Sabha that there was no need to revise the rates of dearness allowance and dearness relief for central employees and pensioners.

If it had been increased by 3 per cent before Holi, the total dearness allowance would have gone up to 34 percent. The government's decision would have benefited more than 50 lakh government employees and more than 65 lakh pensioners. The central government raises the DA based on the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission. Millions of employees across the country were waiting for the DA to rise, but they are disappointed again.