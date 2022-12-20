864 posts of IPS officers vacant across the country: MHA

A total of 864 posts of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers are currently vacant across the country, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The vacancies in the service are caused due to factors such as retirement, resignation, death, removal of service, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said in a written reply to a query of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Pon Gautham Singhmani.

"As on January 1, 2022, the authorized strength of Indian Police Service (IPS) officers is 4,984, against which 4,120 IPS officers are in position," Rai told the Lower House.

The calculation of the existing strength of IPS officers and current position clearly shows that 864 posts are still vacant.

The Minister later informed that the government has increased the recruitment to IPS (Direct Recruitment) from 150 to 200 from Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2020.

As on date, Rai said, a total of 226 posts in Central organizations-- Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs)-- to be manned by IPS officers from Superintendent of Police (SP) to Director General (DG) level are unfilled.

Replying to a query "whether it is also true that IPS officers are not inclined to central deputation and that only three such officers have opted for central deputation; the Minister said "No"."During this year, 144 IPS officers have applied for central deputation. 95 IPS officers at various levels have been appointed till date in CAPFs and CPOs, during this year," added Rai.

( With inputs from ANI )

