9 students expelled from hostel for ragging in Patna Science College

Patna, Feb 18 Nine students of Patna's prestigious Science College were expelled from the hostel for ragging junior students, an official said on Friday.

The alleged ragging took place in the Faraday hostel on February 15 and one of the victim's fathers registered a complaint with the University Grant Commission (UGC).

Sandeep Garg, the superintendent of Faraday hostel said that action has been taken on the direction of college administration.

"The science college administration had received a direction from the anti-ragging cell of UGC to take action against the alleged student. The college administration has directed further to me to take action against them," Garg said.

"The alleged students were involved in forcing junior students (BSc part one) students to dance. A student of part one mathematics honours refused to dance in front of them. The senior students allegedly beat him. Following the incident, the victim narrated his ordeal before his father," Garg said.

The alleged senior students have been identified as Navneet Kumar, Irfan Ali, Yusuf, Amarjeet Singh, Abdullah, Azad Alam, Sashi Ranjan, Rohit Singh and Vivekanand Jha.

