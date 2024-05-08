90 pc students clear Class 12 Board exam in Bengal

Kolkata, May 8 West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) on Wednesday announced the results for the Class 12 Board examinations and claimed that 90 per cent students passed the examination this year.

Announcing the results here in the morning, WBCHSE president Chiranjib Bhattacharya said that while the pass percentage among boys is 92.32, the same in the case of girls is 88.18.

East Midnapore district recorded the maximum pass percentage at 95.77 per cent. “A total of 58 examinees have figured among the top 10 rankers, out of which 35 are boys and 23 are girls. The maximum number of candidates among the top 10 rankers is from Hooghly district at 13,” the WBCHSE president said.

According to Bhattacharya, this year 1,87,924 students from the minority community appeared for the Class 12 examinations and their pass percentage was 86.90.

This year’s topper is Avik Das, McWilliam Higher Secondary School at Alipurduar district in the northern sector of West Bengal. He ranked fourth in the Class 10 Board examination that he passed two years back.

“I expected to be among the top 10. But I never thought of occupying the first position. My aim is to study astrophysics and become a scientist in future,” he said.

Although the results were announced on Wednesday, the successful students will not be able to get the mark sheets. The council will distribute the mark sheets to the respective school authorities on Thursday, following which the latter can hand them over to their students.

