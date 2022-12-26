90 sheeps, 8 vultures die after being hit by train in UP

Balrampur, Dec 26 Nearly 90 sheeps and eight vultures were killed on Sunday after being hit by two trains in Uttar Pradesh's Balrampur district.

The incident took place in the Pachperwa police station area, near the Saryu bridge.

According to reports, the cattle were attacked by dogs and ran towards the railway track where they were hit by the train.

A few hours later, vultures gathered over the cattle carcass when they, too, were hit by another train.

