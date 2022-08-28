91 years after martyrdom, Bhagat Singh's comrade Rajguru awaits befitting memorial

Pune, Aug 28 On August 24, the 114th birth anniversary of the legendary revolutionary and Maharashtras hero, Shivram Hari Rajguru, passed virtually unnoticed, barring celebrations and solemn homage paid to him at his ancestral home in Pune with Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in attendance.

Rajguru, of the erstwhile Bombay Province

