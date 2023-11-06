98 small hydro power projects registered for carbon credits under Universal Carbon Registration: Arunachal DyCM

New Delhi/Itanagar, Nov 6 Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein said on Monday that 98 small hydro power projects are registered for carbon credits under the Universal Carbon Registration accumulating a substantial number of Carbon Offset Units for future trade.

The Deputy Chief Minister while addressing the Conference of Ministers of Power and New and Renewable Energy of states and Union Territories highlighted progress of power sectors in Arunachal Pradesh and informed that on August 12, the state government allocated 12 mega-hydro projects, with a collective capacity exceeding 11,500 MW to three Central Public Sector Enterprises.

The MoU with three PSUs was signed in presence of Union Power Minister R.K. Singh, who chaired the two-day (November 6-7) conference of state Power Ministers in New Delhi.

Mein, who is the In-charge of the Power Department, said that the successful implementation of these 12 power plants would not only bolster the state's economy but also contribute to the nation's energy security through clean and renewable sources.

He further emphasised the commitment of the state government to ensuring the timely implementation of these projects.

Addressing the challenges posed by the rugged terrain and dense forest areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the Deputy Chief Minister deliberated on various components of the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS), which would modernise the state's power systems and reduce the historically high Aggregate Technical and Commercial losses.

He also said the successful commissioning of vital high voltage transmission lines, the 132 KV Roing-Chapakhowa lines and the upcoming 220 KV Kathalguri-Namsai line, would significantly improve the reliability of power supply in large parts of the state.

Mein informed that earlier this year, the state government has initiated the Golden Jubilee Border Village Illumination Program to provide electricity to remote villages along the international borders.

This unique project involves the operation of 50 micro-hydel projects with standalone distribution systems to ensure uninterrupted power supply to residents and defence establishments.

Already 17 projects in the first phase have been completed which were recently inaugurated by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited Kibithoo, one of the vibrant villages in Arunachal Pradesh.

These projects are now transforming the lives of citizens in these challenging border areas.

For Rooftop Solar Power Programme Phase II, Arunachal government has submitted a demand requirement of one MW to the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and is prepared to execute the works as soon as the allocation is received.

The Deputy Chief Minister also highlighted crucial requirements for the state and sought the support of the Power Ministry for a comprehensive plan for developing small and mini-hydroelectric projects with a capacity of 356 MW in remote areas, which should be considered a nationally significant strategic project with financial support.

The Union Power Minister lauded Arunachal Pradesh's vast potential in the energy sector and anticipated much greater revenue inflows to the state attributed to the power sector.

--IANS

