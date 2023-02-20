"A big opportunity for Chhattisgarh": CM Bhupesh Baghel on hosting Congress' plenary session

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday thanked the high command for letting his state host the party's 85th plenary session.

Speaking to mediapersons on Sunday, the chief minister said, "Only a few days are left for our three-day plenary session. All arrangements are underway for ministers and delegates. I am obliged to the party high command for giving us this chance to host the session this year."

The 85th plenary session of the Congress will be hosted by state capital Raipur from February 24, with about 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend the session.

The deliberations at the session will mostly be focussed on prepararing a roadmap for next year's general elections.

The chief minister on Sunday arrived at the Raj Utsav Maidan in Raipur to take stock of preparations for the event.

"Only a few days are left for the session in Raipur. Our preparations are almost complete. Separate arrangements have been made for the media. We have also made provision for food and a make-shift kitchen at the event. Separate enclosures have been made for party members who will arrive from different states. We will also organise an exhibition at the entry point which will showcase nuggets of our freedom struggle as well as the achievements of our government. We have also arranged accommodation for our guests and will make sure that they don't face any hassles," he added.

He said, "I thank our national president Mallikarjun Kharge, the chairperson of the steering committee, Sonia Gandhi, as well as Rahul Gandhi for giving Chhattisgarh an opportunity to host the plenary for the first time. We see this as a big opportunity and achievement for Chhattisgarh."

Earlier, addressing a joint press conference, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said the the session will be called 'Haath Se Haath Jodo' and will be attended by Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

"Congress' plenary session will be held in Raipur from February 24, 2023, onwards. It will be an important milestone on the road to the 2024 general elections. Around 15,000 delegates have been invited to attend the plenary session," the Congress leader said.

The plenary session will be held from February 24 to 26.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor