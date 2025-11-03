A celebration to demonstrate women's power: Mallikarjun Kharge on World Cup win

Bengaluru, Nov 3 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has hailed India's historic ICC Women's World Cup win, saying their remarkable performance, determination, and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation.

"Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their outstanding victory in the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025," he wrote on his X handle.

Kharge stated, "Your remarkable performance, determination, and teamwork have brought immense pride to the nation. This triumph is not just a sporting milestone, it’s also a celebration to demonstrate women's power, resilience, and leadership that continues to inspire millions."

The entire nation stands united in celebrating this glorious moment. You have not only won the World Cup but also won every Indian heart. I wish each one of you a bright, successful, and inspiring journey ahead!"

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah praised India's historic ICC Women's World Cup win on Monday. Taking to social media X, CM Siddaramaiah stated, "The Indian women’s cricket team has etched their name in history by clinching the World Cup with an extraordinary display of skill, passion, and perseverance. Heartfelt congratulations to our incredible world champions."

"Throughout the tournament, Team India demonstrated outstanding teamwork, resilience, and consistency - proving beyond doubt that they truly deserved this glorious victory. This landmark day will be cherished for generations - a shining reminder of what determination and unity can achieve," CM Siddaramaiah stated.

Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar stated, "Champions of the World!Congratulations to Team India on a phenomenal victory in the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. Your triumph is a proud moment for the nation and an inspiration for every young girl with a dream."

BJP State President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra stated, "A glorious day for Indian cricket! Our Women in Blue have scripted history by winning the ICC Women’s World Cup! After coming so close in 2005 and 2017, this triumph under the inspiring leadership of Harmanpreet has finally brought the coveted trophy home."

This victory will ignite dreams in countless young girls across India just as the legendary triumphs of Kapil Dev’s team in 1983 and M.S. Dhoni’s team in 2011 inspired generations. A proud moment for every Indian!" he stated.

