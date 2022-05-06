'A comprehensive 360 degree paradigm has now been brought to cleaning the Ganga'
By IANS | Published: May 6, 2022 12:09 PM2022-05-06T12:09:02+5:302022-05-06T12:20:06+5:30
New Delhi, May 6 While a whopping Rs 4,000 crore had been spent in the three decades since ...
New Delhi, May 6 While a whopping Rs 4,000 crore had been spent in the three decades since the efforts to clean the Ganga river began in 1986 it is only since the launch of the Rs 20,000 crore Namami Gange or National Mission for Clean Ganga
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app