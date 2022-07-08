A jacket that became symbol of Shinzo Abe's friendship with India

Kochi, July 8 As the world on Friday mourned the death of former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, UAE-based Indian entrepreneur Shamsheer Vayalil recalled his meeting with Abe.

In 2015, Shamsheer's business trip to Delhi coincided with Abe's official three-day visit to strengthen India-Japan bilateral ties.

Shamsheer, the founder and CEO of Burjeel Holdings, got a unique opportunity to meet Abe on the first day of his trip to discuss medical technology cooperation opportunities with Japan.

Ahead of the meeting, Shamsheer remembered reading about Abe's paternal grandfather's connection with India.

Abe's grandfather, the then Japanese Prime Minister Nobusuke Kishi, was introduced to Members of Parliament by the then Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, saying: "This is the Prime Minister of Japan, the country I respect the most."

The memory of reading about Abe's grandfather inspired Shamsheer to pick out a golden beige-coloured Nehru jacket to present to the Japanese leader.

After greeting the former Japan Prime Minister, Shamsheer presented the jacket to him. "He was intrigued when he saw the golden beige jacket and said 'let us try it on now'."

"He asked me to help him put the jacket over his white shirt. He then happily posed for a photo wearing the jacket.

"He didn't remove the jacket even when I left, making it seem like a symbol of friendship between India and Japan," Shamsheer recalls.

He further recalled that on the second day, along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Japanese leader visited Modi's parliamentary constituency of Varanasi.

It was a significant visit that attracted attention from the international media. The highlight of the day was when both the leaders participated together in the Ganga Aarti at Dashashwamedh Ghat, Abe was dressed in the golden beige jacket over a black shirt.

When the images of Abe walking towards the Ghat appeared on the TV, Shamsheer realised the extent to which his gift had been appreciated.

Abe died after he was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara, according to state media.

"Officials say former Japanese Prime Minister #Abe Shinzo has been confirmed #dead. He was reportedly #shot during a speech on Friday in the city of #Nara, near Kyoto," official broadcaster NHK tweeted.

According to NHK, the attack took place at around 11.30 a.m. (local time) near the Yamatosaidaiji Station in Nara city while the 67-year-old former leader was making a speech for a Liberal Democratic Party candidate's election campaign.

The police said that Abe was shot twice, with the second shot hitting him in the back, causing him to fall to the ground.

