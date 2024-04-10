A phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM: Social worker recalls morale-boosting experience during Covid

New Delhi, April 10 Jitender Singh Shunty, a former legislator and social worker on Wednesday recalled a morale-booster phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Covid-19 pandemic and revealed how the ‘words of appreciation’ motivated him to do more social service.

Modi Story, a popular X handle, shared the moving story of the social worker who received a phone call from PM Modi at 2.30 AM for his selfless work during the pandemic.

Sharing his experiences of pandemic times, Shunty said that hundreds of corpses were being received at the Seemapuri cremation ground almost on a daily basis. Since he was getting unclaimed bodies cremated, he couldn’t go home for 21 days.

He revealed that his neighbours used to raise objections over his repeated visits to the cremation ground as this ran a risk of carrying the virus to their homes.

Shunty, recalling the interesting incident, said that while he was conducting last rites at 2.30 AM, his driver told him, “Sir, a phone call is for you and the caller says, he is speaking from Prime Minister’s office (PMO).”

Shunty told his driver, “My hands are dirty, you lift the phone to my ears.”

He said that he was startled and surprised over ‘hearing the voice on the other side.’

“PM Modi told me, I am watching you on Television. You are doing noble work by cremating the unclaimed bodies. The whole country is with you. You should keep doing this work with full determination.”

He said that this episode served as a huge morale booster for him as his work was being acknowledged and appreciated by the country’s top leader.

I then realised, how keenly PM Modi watched every incident and how he had an eye for every detail.

“It was also a great learning experience for me that the person should always stay rooted and grounded despite all the power and might at his command,” he said.

